Arsenal Slip Up In Title Race After Thrilling Draw At Liverpool

Arsenal missed the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title after playing a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Gunners, on 73 points, are now six points clear of City who have played a game less.

Arsenal looked like claiming a first win at Anfield since 2012 after racing to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

After weathering an early onslaught from Liverpool, Arsenal broke the deadlock in the eight minute as Virgil Van Dijk deflected the ball to the feet of Martinelli who squeezed the ball through past Alisson.

In the 28th minute Arsenal doubled their lead thanks to Jesus who nodded in Martinelli’s cross.

With three minutes left in the first half Liverpool pulled a goal back through Mohamed Salah who slotted home from close range.

In the 54th minute Liverpool had the chance to level the score after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota but Salah saw his effort go wide.

But with three…