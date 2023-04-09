Chukwueze Applauded By LaLiga In Win Vs Madrid

Organiser of Spanish topflight, LaLiga, has praised Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze for inspiring Villarreal to beat Real Madrid.

Two wonder strikes from Chukwueze secured a 3-2 win for Villarreal, their first in the league at the Bernabeu since 2018.

Also, it was the Yellow Submarine’s second ever win at Madrid’s iconic stadium.

After Madrid took the on 16 minutes off an own goal by Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Chukwueze made it 1-1 in 39 minutes.

After receiving the ball on the edge of Madrid box, his body swerve took out Nacho before planting his shot past Thibaut Courtois.

And with 10 minutes left and the score at 2-2, Chukwueze received the all on the left side, cut in before unleashing a curler into the top corner for the winner.

It was his third goal against the reigning LaLiga and Champions League holders this season (two in LaLiga, one in the Copa Del Rey).

And in their reaction, LaLiga described the performance of the Nigerian and his Villarreal teammates as…