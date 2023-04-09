Chukwueze Makes History After Brace Against Real Madrid

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze made history after netting twice in Villarreal’s stunning 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old entered the history book as the second Villarreal player to score brace in a LaLiga game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu , after Diego Forlan in May 2006.

The 23-year-old has scored scored six goals in 27 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

Chukwueze was named Man of the Match after the thrilling encounter.

The winger has been linked with a move away from Villarreal this summer and this performance will no doubt increase his value in the transfer market.

Premier League club, Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race for Chukwueze’s signature.

