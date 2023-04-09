Draw Vs Liverpool Good Point For Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has described the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield as a good point for the Gunners.

The Gunners saw their points gap over Manchester City reduce to six following the stalemate against the Reds.

Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock in the eighth minute for Arsenal before Gabriel Jesus doubled advantage on 28 minutes.

Mohammed Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool in the 42nd minute and substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Ramsdale had to make two great saves to stop Salah and Ibrahim Konate from scoring deep in the game.

And in an interview with Sky Sports as quoted by talkSPORT Ramsdale expressed relief that Arsenal didn’t eventually lose the game.

“We managed to dig in, we had to survive,” Ramsdale said.

“Right now it’s mixed emotions, but I think it’s a very good point. It might be two points dropped but we could have dropped…