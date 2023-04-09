‘He’s A Great Footballer’ – Villarreal Boss Talks Up ‘Complete Player’ Chukwueze

‘

Villarreal manager Quique Setien has lavished praises on Samuel Chukwueze after the winger netted twice in the club’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The Nigeria international entered the history book as the second Villarreal player to score brace in a LaLiga game against the European champions at the Santiago Bernabeu , after Diego Forlan in May 2006.

“Samu Chukwueze played an extraordinary game, very complete. He has had the efficiency to invent two fabulous goals, but not only that. defensive aids, permanent threats,” Setien told the club’s official website.

” He is a boy who is a great footballer. He is in a moment of fantastic inspiration. He helps us a lot and he is going to continue on this path.

He has a desire to improve, is responsive and a hard worker. We see the reward for his work on days like today when he has scored two great…