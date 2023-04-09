NPFL: Enyimba End Barren Run, Remo Stars Hold 3SC In South West Derby

Enyimba ended their four-game winless streak following a hard-earned 2-1 win against Plateau United in Aba on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant took the lead through Imo Obot 11 minutes before the break.

Chukwuemeka Obioma added the second in the 53rd minute.

Obioma has now scored 10 goals for Enyimba in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

Innocent Chimezie reduced the deficit for Plateau United 10 minutes from time.

Shooting Stars and Remo Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in the South West derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Shooting Stars took the lead through Desmond Agbekpomu on nine minutes.

Aniekeme Okon equalised for Remo Stars 20 minutes from time.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa United were held to a 2-2 draw by Nasarawa United.

The visitors took the lead from a Victor Collins’ free kick in the 20th…