Olise Bags Three Assists, Makes EPL History As Palace Thrash Leeds 5-1 Away

Michael Olise provided three assists to help Crystal Palace to a convincing 5-1 win at Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League game.

At aged 21 years and 118 days, Olise is the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game.

He is the second player to provide three assists in the Premier League this season after Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard.

Also he has so far provided eight assists for Palace in the English topflight this current campaign.

It is now back-to-back wins for Palace who edged Leicester City in their last game.

Black Stars of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were also on target for the Eagles.

Olise’s first assist was for Ayew who put Palace 2-1 ahead in the 53rd minute.

Just two minutes later Olise provided the assist for Palace’s third scored by Eze.

And in the 69th minute he completed his hat-trick of assists as he laid the ball for Odsonne Edouard to make it 4-1.

