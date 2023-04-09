PARIPESA Nigeria Gets National Accreditation

Nigeria’s top sports betting giant PARIPESA has received its national accreditation from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, an agency responsible for licensing and accreditation of sports bookies in Nigeria.

The sports betting company was issued a National license of operation last week by the NRCL after satisfying all conditions of conducting business operations in Nigeria. Before now, the company has been operating under the licenseship of State Gaming Authorities which is a major requirement for acquiring a National License.

The Country Manager, Mr. Damilare Obadimu of PARIPESA Nigeria while speaking to newsmen noted that the National License will further give customers more confidence in the brand and also assure them that PARIPESA has come to stay.

He recalled that a few weeks ago, the sports betting brand paid out over 500 million Naira to customers nationwide,…