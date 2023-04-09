Previous Losses To Pereira Made Me A Better Fighter

Israel Adesanya has said losing his previous bouts with Alex Pereira made him a better fighter.

Adesanya avenged his three previous losses to Pereira with a stunning second round knockout win at UFC 287 on Saturday night to reclaim the middleweight title.

Adesanya suffered a controversial points loss to Pereira in their first fight, a kickboxing match.

In their rematch, Adesanya was leading but was knocked out. And in November, in their first MMA clash, again Adesanya was ahead but he was beaten in the final round.

Explaining how he became a better fighter following disappointing defeats to the Brazilian, Adesanya said:“I told you, the hunter is now the hunted. Beating me, he made me a better fighter, a better person. In this camp, I didn’t mess around. That last hammer fist was from the gods.

“They say revenge is sweet and, if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth. This is sweet. I’m telling you, no matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight, but…