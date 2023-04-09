Real Madrid Motivated To Beat Chelsea –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that the Los Blancos are still motivated for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg game with Chelsea on Wednesday, April 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Villareal on Saturday, April 8 at the at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr’s goal and an own goal from Pau Torres couldn’t prevent the Yellow Submarines from winning with Samuel Chukwueze bagging a brace and Jose Luis Morales getting a solitary goal.

Ancelotti maintains that despite the defeat, the Los Blancos squad are still looking forward to the clash with Chelsea.

“With regards to the Champions League, this defeat won’t affect our confidence for Wednesday’s game, which will be different,” RealMadrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“I may use the same eleven from the Camp Nou. Today I rotated a lot of players because the match against Barcelona took a lot out of us physically and mentally.”

Real Madrid are…