Simon In Action As Nantes Hold Monaco

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses played all 90 minutes as Nantes held Monaco to a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 25th appearance, has netted five goals and bagged three assists in the ongoing season.

Monaco took the lead in the 21st minute through Axel Disasi before Eliot Matazo extended their lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute to silence the home supporters.

However, Nantes reduced the scoreline to 2-1 thanks to a brilliant finish from Mostafa Mohamed before Ludovic Blas leveled parity for the host in the 78 minute.

All efforts for both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive as they shared a point a piece.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.