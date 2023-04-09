We Will Never Forget Chukwueze’s Performance Against Madrid —Villarreal

Villarreal has said Samuel Chukwueze’s performance in the famous win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu will never be forgotten.

In Saturday’s LaLiga clash, Villarreal shocked Madrid 3-2 to claim a first league win at the iconic venue since 2018.

Super Eagles star Chukwueze bagged two top class goals against the LaLiga champions.

His first strike saw him beat Nacho with a dummy before slotting past Thibaut Courtois.

And he netted the winner 10 minutes from time with a beautiful curler into the top corner.

And commenting on Chukwueze’s performance, Villarreal wrote on Twitter:”We won’t ever forget his performance today.“

Saturday’s goal was the third Chukwueze has scored against Madrid this season.

The win took Villarreal to fifth and just four points off fourth position in the league standings.

For Madrid they could go 15 points behind leaders Barcelona who will host Girona on Monday.

