A Draw Would’ve Been Perfect Result For Juventus Vs Lazio -Landucci

Juventus assistant coach, Mario Landucci believes that the Bianconeri’s 2-1 Serie A defeat to Lazio on Sunday, April 9 at the Stadio Olimpico should have been a draw instead.

Sergej Millinkovic-Savic scored the first goal of the match in the 38th minute with a clean finish from close range and Adrien Rabiot equalised for Juventus four minutes later.

However Mattia Saccagni scored the winner in the 53rd minute with a right-footed effort in the 18 yard box.

Landucci opined that Juventus played better in the second half.

“Our first half was below our possibilities,” Juventus.com quoted Landucci as saying

“Instead the second half was better. A draw would have been the right result. The substitutes made an impact. Chiesa is improving, with his presence you can play in different ways.

“Of course, there’s optimism. We are awaiting the ruling from our appeal April 19. We have earned 59 points on the pitch, but in the meantime we need to recover and take one match at a…