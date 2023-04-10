AFN Invites 55 For Africa U18, U20 Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has invited 55 athletes to camp for the final leg of preparations for the Africa U18 and U20 championships scheduled to hold later his month in Ndola, Zambia.

The majority of the athletes were picked after the AFN U18 and U20 trials held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna late last month.

Top of the list is 18 years old Ronke Ashabi who set a new Nigeria 3000m U20 record at the trials. Ashabi first set the record barely a year ago at the International School Sports Federation (ISF) held in Caen, France.

Also on the list of invited athletes are the reigning Nigeria 100m U20 record holder, Tima Godbless, Sule Rejoice Adijatu, Okpah Elo Blessing, Aladeloye Adetutu Funmilayo, Immaculate Daniel, Rosemary Etim and Grace Sule.

Also Read: Sports Minister, Dare: ‘Sports Industry Policy Will Secure Nigeria’s Sporting Infrastructures’

Others are Joseph Joy Ayomide, Kudoro Taiwo, Mustapha Ruqqayah Kemi, Akintoye Blessing Joy, Usenbor…