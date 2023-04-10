Ajayi Scores As Struggling West Brom Surrender Lead To Draw Against QPR

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was on target for West Brom who surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Monday.

West Brom are now winless in their last four games, drawing three and losing one.

It is Ajayi’s first goal in the English second-tier division this season.

West Brom opened scoring in the 10th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante before Ajayi then made it 2-0 on 13 minutes.

In the 22nd minute Lyndon Dykes pulled a goal back for QPR while Chris Martin completed the fight back four minutes into the second half.

The result means West Brom stay in 11th place on 57 points and are five points away from sixth which is the promotion play-off spot.

