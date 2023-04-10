Chukwueze Equals Messi’s Feat At Bernabeu After Bagging Brace Against Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, equaled Lionel Messi’s achievement at the Santiago Bernabeu after he scored two goals in Villarreal’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid in LaLiga at the weekend.

Chukwueze netted two top class goals to help Villarreal record a first league win at Bernabeu since 2018.

His first saw him send Nacho a dummy on the edge of the box before slotting past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1-1.

And with 10 minutes left to play, he curled his effort into the top corner beyond the reach of Courtois to earn the Yellow Submarine a famous win.

His performance against the LaLiga champions earned him the Man of the Match award.

And according to Spanish facts and statistics platform on Twitter, OptaJose, Chukwueze became the first player to complete seven dribbles in a LaLiga game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu since Messi in April 2017.

Chukwueze has now scored three goals against Madrid this season and took his tally in the league to six.

Also,…