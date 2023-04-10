Chukwueze Thrilled To Score Brace For Villarreal Against Real Madrid

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze can’t hide his excitement after scoring twice in Villarreal’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 24-year-old stated that it was a dream true for him to score a brace for the Yellow Submarine at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chukwueze was particularly delighted with his second goal which he claimed to have practiced in training.

In a chat with La Liga TV, Chukwueze said: “I practiced a lot for that last goal, it is incredible.

“In the future, I will play even better. Now, it is about improving. It is a dream come true, I’m really happy.”

He has scored six goals in 27 league appearances for Quique Setién’s side this season.

