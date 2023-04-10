La Liga: ‘It’s Three Points Or Nothing’ -Xavi Speaks Ahead Barcelona Vs Girona

Barcelona coach Xavi has revealed that his team is condemned to beat Girona in today’s La Liga game.

In a chat with TribalFootball, Xavi stated that Real Madrid’s defeat to Villarreal offers Barca a big opportunity.

“For us, it was already a very important game, but after the Madrid [loss to Villarreal] we can move 15 points ahead with 30 to play for,” Xavi said.

“We have a great opportunity. We can’t fail. We want to be champions and it would give us a very important margin. There are 10 games to go. It will be a difficult game against Girona. They know what they do with the ball and without it they are a compact and solid team. It will cost us for sure, but we are motivated.”

Xavi added, “The Madrid defeat motivates us even more to go for the win. LaLiga is the fairest competition because it tells you exactly how you’ve been during the season.

“We value this league a lot, it will be a very good season. And against a great team like Real Madrid, reigning…