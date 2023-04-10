Napoli Vs AC Milan Quarter-final Tie Tough To Predict

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti says it is tough to predict a winner between AC Milan and Napoli who play each other in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, April 12 at the San Siro Stadium.

The Partenopei and AC Milan have already faced themselves twice in the Serie A this season.

In an interview with Radio Uno as quoted by Football Italia, Ancelotti described the match as uncertain.

“It is difficult to say who is more favoured between Milan and Napoli,” Ancelotti said

“Napoli are having a fantastic season, Milan are more up and down, they arrive this match with different motivations, but the motivation will be the same: to reach the semi-final.

“It was above all a wish for AC Milan, of whom I am very fond. In reality Milan-Napoli will be a very balanced and very uncertain match.”

Ancelotti coached AC Milan between 2001 and 2009.

