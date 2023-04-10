Okpekpe Race Organiser To Honour IGP Arase, Hails Appointment As PSC Chair

Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has hailed the appointment of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Arase, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Arase was Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police between 2015 and 2016, the year Okpekpe International 10km Road Race made history as the first road running event in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label status.

In a congratulatory message, Itemuagbor says Arase’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was well-deserved.

“I heartily congratulate Dr. Solomon Arase on his appointment as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission. Dr Arase’s success story as one of Nigeria’s finest police officers is also our success story,” Itemuagbor said.

“The success of the Okpekpe race will not be complete without mentioning Dr. Arase who laid the foundation for securing the race.

“He was with us, especially for the 2016 edition and helped…