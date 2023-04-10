Osho Resigns As Rivers United’s Assistant Coach

Fatai Osho has resigned from his position as assistant coach of Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Rivers United.

Osho announced the news on his official Facebook page on Monday

“I resign my position as the Chief Coach of Rivers United FC. Best wishes to the team”. he wrote.

The gaffer was on the bench when Rivers United took on Niger Tornadoes in an NPFL matchday 13 game on Sunday.

The young tactician took up the position in October 2021.

Osho has also managed eight-time NPFL champions Enyimba in the past.

He guided Remo Stars to the NPFL in 2018.

