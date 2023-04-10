Osimhen Misses Napoli Training Ahead AC Milan Tie

Victor Osimhen remains doubtful for Napoli’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against AC Milan on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old suffered a tear in his adductor muscle whilst on international duty with Nigeria at the end of last month.

Osimhen has missed Napoli’s last two Serie A games against AC Milan and Leece as a result of the setback.

Napoli had hoped to recover him for the first leg tie with Milan but did not see the results they were hoping for in training today.

According to popular Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Osimhen did not take part in squad training , instead he worked individually on the pitch before heading into the gym.

Napoli will not want to risk the forward if he is not fit enough to take part in the game.

Osimhen will undergo a round of medical tests tomorrow to determine his availability.

