Rodri: Man City Not Bothered About Arsenal But Winning Every Single Game

Manchester City defender, Rodri has disclosed that they are not paying any attention to Premier League rivals Arsenal but focusing on themselves.

The Citizens want to win their third straight league title, but trail Arsenal by six points having played a game less.

“We know what we have to do to win the Premier League,” the Spaniard said after a 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

“We have to win every single game until the end.

“We’re not looking at what Arsenal do, we’re focused on ourselves. If we are able to fight until the end and win every single game, we will have a chance.

