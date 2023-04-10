Super Falcons Capable Of Causing Upsets At 2023 World Cup —Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre has said the Super Falcons are capable of causing a couple of upsets at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside Canada, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Randy Waldrum’s side are currently in Turkey in continuation of their preparations for this year’s tournament.

Last Friday they edged World Cup debutant Haiti 2-1 and will take on co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.

And speaking in an interview posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle, Plumptre said:”I think right now we’re just in a really good position just preparing as we are, here in Turkey,” Plumptre said.

“Obviously we’ve got our eyes set on the summer but right now we’re trying to just put little details into practice and make sure that come the summer the team is ready to perform.

“Yeah we know we’re obviously against really good competition, we definitely can’t look past that. Pressure is on the likes of…