Valiant FC Emerge Champions Of 2023 TCC Cup

Valiant Football Club emerged winners of the 2023 The Creative Championship (TCC) Cup following a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Gbagada Football Club.

In a keenly contested final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, Valiant FC rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 in regulation time.

Gbagada FC started the game brightly and took the lead through Jamiu Issa in the fifth minute.

The Blue Eagles doubled their advantage late in the first half through Segun Alfred.

Undeterred by the scoreline, the Valiant boys came out with more enthusiasm after the break and took the game to their opponent.

Gafar Olaniyan reduced the deficit for Owolabi Bidemi’s side a minute before the hark mark.

With eight minutes remaining on the clock, Sanusi Sadiq equalised for Valiant with a superb shot from outside the box.

The game then went into penalty with enterprising midfileder, Gabriel…