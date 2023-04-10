Why Arsenal Can Still Be Crowned Premier League Champions —Liverpool Legend

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has explained why he believes Arsenal can still emerge champions of the Premier League despite dropping points against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

The Gunners suffered a blow to their title hopes on Sunday following their 2-2 draw against Liverpool after initially taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino continued their fine record against the Gunners by each scoring to clinch a point for the hosts.

Mikel Arteta’s side are six points clear of second-placed City but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Both teams know the title will be theirs if they win their remaining league matches this season. But City are also in the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup

They play Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final this week and face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final later this month.

And Carragher says Guardiola will have to rotate his team at…