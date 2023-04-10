Why It’s Important For Falcons To Bear New Zealand

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said it is important for the Super Falcons to defeat New Zealand in their next friendly game in Turkey.

The Falcons will take on co-host of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup New Zealand on Tuesday.

In their first tuneup game in Turkey, Randy Waldrum’s side edged World Cup debutant Haiti 2-1 on Friday, 7 April thanks to goals from Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala.

They will now round off their preparations in Turkey against a struggling New Zealand side who have lost seven and drawn two of their last nine games.

And Udeze believes a win against New Zealand will help in boosting the confidence of the Falcons players, who had gone on a seven game losing streak before ending it with a win against Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup in Mexico in February.

“It is important for the Super Falcons to beat New Zealand because it will boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup,” Udeze said on Brila FM’s Breakfast Show on…