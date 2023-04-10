Zambian Club Zanaco Part Ways With Amuneke

Zambian Premier League club, Zanaco have announced they have parted ways with their consultant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amuneke’s assistant, Emeka Amadi as well as head coach, Kelvin Kaindu have also left the club.

The former Nigeria international and his the other technical crew members were sacked following the club’s poor performance in the league.

Zanaco lost 1-0 to Napsa Stars 1-0 at the weekend.

The Bankers are winless in their last eight league games with just three points off the relegation zone.

Amuneke was appointed by the club in September 2022.

Former Chipolopolo head coach, Wedson Nyireda has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

