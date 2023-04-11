Akpom Nominated For Player Of The Season Award

Chuba Akpom has been nominated for the English Football League (EFL) Championship Player of the Season award.

The EFL disclosed this on their website on Tuesday.

Akpom will compete for the award with Viktor Gyökeres of Coventry City and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill.

Akpom has been instrumental to Middlesbrough’s push for promotion to the Premier League thanks to his 25 goals returns.

The former Arsenal striker currently leads the top scoring chart.

Also, Vincent Kompany (Burnley) Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) and Mark Robins (Coventry City) are in the running to be named EFL Championship Manager of the Season.

Kompany’s exploits in leading Burnley to the top of the Championship table and also promotion to the Premier League have earned his place on the shortlist.

On his part, Carrick has impressed in his first full-time position as a manager, with Middlesbrough in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…