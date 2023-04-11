‘It’s Difficult To Sleep Knowing I’m Facing Man City –Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has been having difficulties sleeping ahead of today’s Champions League clash against Man City.

The former Chelsea manager who replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann at league leaders Bayern in March, made this known in a chat with TribalFootball.

“I will try to go to bed early. I hope I will be able to sleep,” he said.

“The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to get that sleep when you’re thinking about things.

“This morning I woke up really early and I just decided to go to the training ground because I couldn’t get back to sleep. I just kept thinking about the match.”

“I don’t think I can learn much from other games I’ve played against Pep (Guardiola).

“It’s unique what Pep does. We’ll try to find solutions but we’ll need a complete performance to create problems for City.”

He added: “It is a major task in front of us. I was just outside [at Etihad Stadium] and that is…