Manchester City Vs Bayern – Predictions And Match Preview

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich -Manchester City and Bayern Munich will play the first leg of their exciting UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium. This will be the first “Clash of the Titans” game.

Both groups have progressed to this point without too many issues. In their group, the Citizens had no trouble beating Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and Copenhagen. In the round of 16, they easily beat RB Leipzig.

In his previous Champions League appearance, Erling Haaland shone brightly, scoring five of his team’s seven goals against Leipzig at home in the second leg in Manchester.

With 10 goals total, Haaland shares the competition’s scoring lead with Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe. The first obstacle in the knockout phase got rid of Mbappe and Salah. This made the Norwegian predator the favourite to win the Golden Boot at the end of the…