Neville Backs Man United For Top Four Finish

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, has expressed confidence that the Red Devils will earn a Premier League top four finish.

According to Manchester Evening News, Neville, 47, says United’s ability to bounce back from defeats will see them clinch the ticket for next season’s Europe elite competition.

Erik ten Hag’s recovered from their dismal loss to Newcastle United with victories over Brentford last and Everton.

United are now in fourth place and currently trailing the Magpies on goal difference and Tottenham by three points with a game in hand.

With nine Premier League games remaining, United and Newcastle are both in the lead in the fight for the Champions League place.

They still have a match against Spurs on the road and a match against Chelsea that have not yet been rescheduled.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, the pundit pointed out which recent win impressed him, saying: “I thought Man United were really poor against Newcastle. But what…