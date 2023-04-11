Nnadozie Delighted With Super Falcons Victory Over

Paris FC goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed gladness after the Super Falcons defeated New Zealand in an international friendly match on Tuesday, April 11 at the Mardan Sports Complex.

Falcons’ skipper Onome Ebi headed in the first goal for the team in the 34th minute, Onyinye Echegini doubled the lead in the 49th minute and Desire Oparanozie made it 3-0 in the 94th minute.

This is the Falcons’ third win in a row after defeating Costa Rica and Haiti previously.

The Super Falcons will be at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take place Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

Recall that the team is pitted in Group B alongside Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

