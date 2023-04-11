Victor Osimhen will sit out Napoli’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Oshimen picked up an injury to his left adductor while representing Nigeria on international duty last month

The 24-year-old has missed the Partenopei’s last two games.

The forward trained on his own and also worked on the gym on Monday as Napoli stepped up preparations for the game.

Any hope he could make a return against the Rooseneri has now been dashed by the latest comment from president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Victor is not in a position to play, unfortunately. We hope to have him back for the return fixture at the Maradona on April 18,” De Laurentiis was quoted by La Repubblica,

Osimhen has scored four goals in five appearances in the Champions League for Napoli this season.

