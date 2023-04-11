Super Falcons Target Victory Against New Zealand

The Super Falcons will seek victory over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey on Tuesday (today) to prove that their recent wins over Costa Rica and Haiti were no flukes, says team captain Onome Ebi.

Goals by Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala steered the nine-time African champions past Haiti in Antalya on Thursday, for a second consecutive win on the road. This came after the 1-0 defeat of Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, the goal also coming off the boot of Esther Okoronkwo.

“We have to maintain the form that we have attained over the past two matches,” Ebi told thenff.com moments after the team’s last training session at the Emir Sports Complex on Sunday. “It is important for us to keep up the momentum, to keep winning and know that we can always overwhelm our opponents. The spirit is back and we are determined to sustain it.”

Tuesday’s clash against New…