Super Falcons Thrash World Cup Co-Host New Zealand In Friendly

Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday hammered 2023 World Cup co-host New Zealand 3-0 in their second friendly game in Turkey.

It is the Falcons’ second win in Turkey after edging World Cup debutant Haiti 2-1 last Friday.

Also, Randy Waldrum’s side have now won their last three games.

Goals from skipper Onome Ebi, Jennifer Echegini and Desire Oparanozie, secured the comfortable win for the nine-time African champions.

Onome broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute after nodding in Toni Payne’s cross.

In the 49th minute Echegini doubled the lead with an easy tap in before Oparanozie completed the rout in the 94th minute.

The Falcons are in Group B alongside Australia, Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland at this year’s women’s World Cup.

They will open their campaign against Canada on July 21 in Melbourne.

