UCL: Man City Cruise To Victory Against Bayern, Inter Beat Benfica Away

Manchester City are now in total control

of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture against Bayern Munich following an emphatic 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri gave Pep Guardiola’s men the lead with a curling shot on 27 minutes.

Bernardo Silva headed in the second goal in the 70th minute.

Bayern Munich continue to struggle in defence with Norway international, Erling Haaland volleying home the third goal 14 minutes from time.

At the Estadio do Sport, Benfica fell to a 2-0 against Serie A club, Inter Milan.

Nicolo Barella put Inter Milan ahead five minutes after the break.

Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot eight minutes from time.

