UCL: Osimhen’s Absence Changes Nothing For Milan Against Napoli

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez insists Victor Osimhen’s injury will make no difference for the Rossoneri against Napoli.

AC Milan will host Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Osimhen, the current Serie A leading scorer, will miss the game due to a muscle injury.

Read Also:;2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Set For Final Training Camp In Germany

Hernandez claimed the 23-year-old’s absence will not hinder Napoli’s performance in the game

“It changes nothing for us,” the Frenchman told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Napoli have many strong players and whoever replaces him will do well.”

Osimhen has scored four times in five outings for the Partenopei in the Champions League this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…