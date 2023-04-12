1xBet Promo Code 2023 – Complete Sports

Want an extra 30% on your 1xBet welcome bonus? Then you’re in the right place! Complete Sports have an exclusive new customer offer for you! When you register a new account, you just need to enter promo code 1xCompleteSports to get an extra 30% on top of the standard welcome bonus. This article provides you with all the info you may need about the offer available in your country and how to claim the promotion!

Sign Up Now

What is the Welcome Bonus for 1xBet?

All new customers to 1xBet can receive a welcome bonus of $100, which is available in their local currency.

How to use the 1xBet Promo Code?

Enter 1xCompleteSports when you sign up and register with 1xBet today. You can access 1xBet website using this link to claim your exclusive new customer bonus.

To claim your promo code: