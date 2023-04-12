AC Milan Vs Napoli: Osimhen’s Absence Won’t Affect Us

Napoli captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo believes the Partenopei can cope without Victor Osimhen in Wednesday’s (today) UEFA Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Osimhen will miss the quarter-final first leg clash at the San Siro as a result of muscle injury.

Napoli have struggled in the Nigerian’s absence but Di Lorenzo insisted they can beat the current Serie A champions in the absence of their talismanic forward.



“We know that Osimhen is a great player and he is very important for us, but we don’t depend only on one player. We have and have full confidence in the available players,”Di Lorenzo was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“So we are calm from this point of view. I repeat, Osimhen is important for us, but he won’t be there in this match, and therefore, we will face them with the players we have.”

The 24-year-old has registered four goals in five appearances in the competition…