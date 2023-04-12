AC Milan Vs Napoli – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

AC Milan vs Napoli – The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between AC Milan and Napoli is scheduled to take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday night.

As the two teams enter this match, there is a wide gap between them. Napoli is currently 22 points behind AC Milan in the Serie A rankings, and it is only a matter of time before Partenopei claim their long-sought domestic trophy.

Milan have won the European Cup a total of seven times, while Napoli will be participating in the premier competition for the first time when they face off against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

The fact that I Rossoneri have not allowed an opponent to score against them in any of their previous four Champions League games demonstrates how heavily they focus on defence.

In the league, the Rossoneri, who have kept their net empty in four straight…