AFN Shifts African U18, U20 Championships Camp To Asaba

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has shifted the training camp for the final leg of preparations for the Africa U18 and U20 championships to Asaba, the capital of Delta state with the arrival date also shifted by a day.

The Championships will hold from April 29 to May 3, 2023 in Ndola, Zambia.

Samuel Onikeku, the Technical Director of the federation says in a statement the shifting of the venue from the High Performance Centre in Abuja to Asaba is to enable the athletes train with the best of equipment which were used at the 21st National Sports Festival held just last December in the state.

‘The AFN is desirous of giving the athletes the best of preparations hence the decision to move them to Asaba where they will have the opportunity of trainig with the latest equipment without distraction,’ says Onikeku.

‘The invited athletes are now to arrive Asaba from Wednesday…