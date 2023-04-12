Chukwueze Up For LaLiga Goal Of The Week Award

Samuel Chukwueze is in the running for the LaLiga Goal of the Week award, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze scored two breathtaking goals in Villarreal’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend.

His second goal was selected among three others for the individual award.

The Nigeria international dribbled round the Madrid defence before curling the ball into the net.

Sevilla star, Acuna Marcos, Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Gracia and Osasuna winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli are the other players nominated for the award.

The 23-year-old has scored six goals in 27 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

