Comparison With Haaland Only Inspires Me To Work Harder

Victor Osimhen has claimed he admires Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland and admitted comparison with the Norwegian will serve as an inspiration for him to become a better player.

Osimhen and Haaland are rated as two of the best forwards in the game at the moment.

The duo are currently the top scorer in Serie A and Premier League .

Osimhen has netted 21 times in 23 league appearances for Napoli.

Haaland has registered 30 goals for Manchester City.

Read Also: Friendly: Nnadozie Delighted With Super Falcons’ Victory Over New Zealand

“I play with Leo Ostigard at Napoli, who is very good friends with Haaland and plays for Norway with him,’ Osimhen told the Daily Mail.

‘I am a fan of the Bundesliga so I’ve followed him for a while and every weekend he seems to score two, three, four goals. Ostigard spoke to me a lot about him, how hard he trained, then one day he said: ‘If you want, I can bring you his shirt.’ I said: ‘Of course, bro.’

‘So he spoke to…