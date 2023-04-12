Lobi Stars Overcome Rivers United In Five Goal Thriller

Lobi Stars defeated Rivers United 3-2 in a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Wednesday, April 12 at the New Jos Stadium.

Farouk Mohammed scored the first goal of the game for Rivers United in the 64th however Umar Abba equalised for Lobi Stars five minutes later.

Lobi Stars took the lead through Wasiu Alalade in the 86th minute but Nyima Nwagwa levelled the scores for the visiting team in the 90th minute.

But in the 96th minute Ani Elijah netted the winner for Lobi Stars in dramatic fashion.

The Makurdi-based club are first in the NPFL Group B with 26 points after 13 games while Rivers United have accumulated 20 points from 12 matches and they are second in the division.

