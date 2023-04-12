Manchester United Deliver Fitness Update On Rashford

Manchester United have announced Marcus Rashford won’t be part of the squad for their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla on Thursday.

Rashford is unavailable for the game because of a muscle injury.

The striker was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

It is understood he has collected a groin injury.

United announced this morning: “Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

The England international has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season.

