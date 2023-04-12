Olise, Eze Make Premier League Team Of The Week

Crystal Palace forwards Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were included in the Premier League Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by facts and statistics platform whoscored.com on Twitter.

Olise and Eze were instrumental in Palace’s impressive 5-1 win at Leeds United at the weekend.

Palace completed 34 successful dribbles against Leeds, a top-flight record since such data began to be collected in 2003/04.

Eze and Michael Olise were responsible for a large chunk of the total, as they inspired Palace’s most impressive performance of the season.

Olise in particular was electric at Elland Road as he provided three assists in the second half, 37.5% of his tally for the entire campaign.

He has now made 1.8 key passes per match season, a tally that only 13 players in the division can better.

No player completed as many dribbles as Eze against Leeds as nine of his 10 attempts were successful, giving him an unrivalled completion rate of those who attempted more…