Real Madrid Are Favourite To Win Champions League

Chelsea’s interim manager, Frank Lampard has topped Real Madrid to win this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Chelsea will face Real Madrid in today’s quarter-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Lampard has urged his players to relish being the underdogs in the tie.

The game would be the former England midfielder’s second in charge of the Blues, after they lost 1-0 at Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, but thrashed Liverpool at the round-of-16 stage and hammered Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou to advance 4-1 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey.

“Are Real Madrid favourites? Yes and I understand why. That’s the difficulty of our season. I don’t think that is a problem.

“There is no better carrot in football than trying to prove people wrong, being the underdog and have a good result. It’s one of the best things I’ve been part of. I think that is a nice challenge for us,” Lampard said.

