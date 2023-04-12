Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Labels Vinicius A Consistent Player

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has labelled Brazilian winger Vinicius a consistent player.

The Los Blancos will take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (today) at the Bernabeu.

The LaLiga giants are looking to claim the Champions League trophy for a second consecutive time after winning it last season.

Ancelotti hailed Vinicius’ mentality and fortitude.

“He’s unstoppable at the moment,” real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“Try as they might to stop him, he just keeps going. He’s an extremely consistent player and what he does, he does everyday. He doesn’t hold back even in training, he goes all out.”

Vinicius has netted six goals in eight Champions League games this season.

Real Madrid are currently second place in Laliga with 59 points after 28 games.

