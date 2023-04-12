UCL: Chelsea Equal 30-Year-Old Unwanted Record After Defeat To Madrid

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio saw Real Madrid defeat Chelsea 2-0, in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Chelsea have now failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since December 1993.

The loss to Madrid means Chelsea are winless in their last five games.

Frank Lampard side had to play most part of the second half with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off.

Chelsea had the first attempt on 2nd minutes through Joao Felix off a counter but his low shot was parried away for a corner.

Chelsea went on the counter again few minutes later but David Alaba made a timely block to prevent Raheem Sterling from having an easy tap in.

In the 13th minute Benzema had Madrid’s first chance but couldn’t squeeze his shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga from a tight angle.

Madrid broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as Benzema tapped into an empty net after Arrizabalaga had stopped Vinicius initial…